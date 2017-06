On Friday, May 5, 2017, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Trooper Stull from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 south of Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Russell C. Tayman, 21 of Lothian demonstrated behavior that indicated an attempt to conceal something.

A search was conducted and Cocaine was located. Tayman was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.