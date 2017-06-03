Mechanicsville Man Found Unconscious, Arrested for Possession of Heroin After Crashing Car

On Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Trooper First Class B. Ditoto from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Livingston Drive, in Mechanicsville, for a reported single vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, TFC B. Ditoto observed a vehicle off of the roadway and in the trees. The driver was unconscious and drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view.

TFC B. Ditoto and TPR Holson provided immediate aid to the driver, who was later identified as Jesse Patrick Goble, 27, of Mechanicsville.

Goble later admitted he ingested heroin.

Goble was transported to Medstar St. Mary’s for medical treatment. He was released from Medstar and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Driving while impaired by CDS; CDS Possession and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.

