Charles County Class of 2017 Receives Nearly $79 Million in Scholarships

Charles County Public Schools will honor 1,965 seniors June 1-3 during graduation ceremonies for seven high schools in the Convocation Center at North Point High School. Students in the Class of 2017 were offered nearly $79 million in scholarship offers, which is an increase of almost $13 million from last school year.

Valedictorians and salutatorians were announced earlier this week. These positions are determined by students’ grade-point averages and represent the top academic achievers at each high school.

Leading her class as valedictorian for the Henry E. Lackey High School Class of 2017 is Francesca Rothell of Indian Head. Brett Culhane of Port Tobacco is the class salutatorian. Rothell will major in biochemistry and plans to attend Swarthmore College in the fall. Culhane will attend the Colorado School of Mines to study chemical engineering.

Justin Cortez of La Plata is valedictorian of the La Plata High School Class of 2017. Sarah Gough of La Plata is the class salutatorian. Cortez will attend Stanford University and major in chemistry. Gough heads to Carnegie Mellon University in the fall and plans to study economics.

Valedictorian of Maurice J. McDonough High School’s Class of 2017 is Jack Browning of Port Tobacco. Leading the graduating class alongside Browning as salutatorian is Sarah Chen of La Plata. Browning will attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in the fall and plans to study biology systems. Chen heads to Messiah College and will study nursing.

Leading the North Point High School Class of 2017 as valedictorian is Thach-Vu Nguyen of Waldorf. Sherry Chen of Waldorf is the class salutatorian. Nguyen will attend the University of Maryland College Park in the fall and plans to study biochemistry. Chen plans to study biology at Clemson University.

The valedictorian of the St. Charles High School Class of 2017 is Eden Lakner of Hughesville. Jekko Syquia of Waldorf is the class salutatorian. Lakner will attend the University of Maryland College Park and plans to study biological sciences. Syquia will attend The George Washington University to study fine arts and computer science.

Valedictorian of the Thomas Stone High School Class of 2017 is Calenna Cauley of Waldorf. Salutatorian is Luke Roberts of Waldorf. Cauley will attend Notre Dame of Maryland in the fall and plans to study mathematics and studio art. Roberts heads to the University of Maryland College Park and will major in accounting.

Westlake’s valedictorian for the Class of 2017 is Joseph Carter of Waldorf. Joining him in leading their class are co-salutatorians Charles Carter and Sequoia Mack, both of Waldorf. Both Joseph and Charles Carter will attend Brigham Young University to study mechanical engineering. Mack heads to the University of Maryland College Park and plans to study international relations and Spanish.

2017 graduation numbers by schools (scholarships will increase as offers are received)

Henry E. Lackey High School

Total graduates: 239

Scholarship offers: $18,222,218

La Plata High School

Total graduates: 251

Scholarship offers: $8,092,457

Maurice J. McDonough High School

Total graduates: 183

Scholarship offers: $5,382,235

North Point High School

Total graduates: 440

Scholarship offers: $21,332,385

St. Charles High School

Total graduates: 285

Scholarship offers: $9,028,423

Thomas Stone High School

Total graduates: 296

Scholarship offers: $9,291,272

Westlake High School

Total graduates: 271

Scholarship offers: $7,628,696

Charles County Public Schools Totals

Total graduates: 1,965

Scholarship offers: $78,977,686

A gallery of graduation photos is also posted on the website at http://www.ccboe.com/graduation2017.php. Visitors can download photos directly from the gallery.