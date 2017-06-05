36-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash

On Saturday, June 3, 2017, at approximately 10:15 p.m, Trooper First Class Key from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of MD Route 202 / Largo Rd at Robert Lewis Drive, in Upper Marlboro, for a collision involving a Nissan passenger car and a Honda motorcycle.
Upon arriving to the scene, Tfc Key made contact with EMS who about to transport the operator of the motorcycle to Prince George’s Hospital. EMS personnel advised TFC Key the injuries sustained by the operator of the motorcycle were life threatening.
All lanes of travel, s/b were closed for the investigation. SHA was notified for a response to assist with traffic control. At approximately 2250 hrs, Tfc K. Zarzecki, a ACI certified reconstructionist responded to the scene to conduct the post collision reconstruction.
Troopers responded to the hospital to follow up with family members and make certain that next of kin had been notified.
The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Michael R. Davis, 36 Years Old, from Washington DC.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling s/b on MD 202. The Nissan passenger vehicle, in attempt to make a left turn from w/b Robert Lewis to continue n/b Rt. 202 traveled into the motorcycle’s lane of travel and was struck by the motorcycle.
The motorcycle is listed as stolen through Howard County and the Tags are stolen through Virginia.
stolen bike with stolen tags… I don’t think I feel sorry for the Mr. Davis.
wonder how fast he was going on the stolen motorcycle.
KARMA
The victim was not 36… Do you all even have editors on your staff ?
SMNEWSNET: Information provided by the Maryland State Police, Forestville Barrack
Its always sad when a person is killed in an accident at such a young age. Strange circumstances. And I’d definitely be interested in a future update to identify if it was “his bike”, or if he was riding someone else’s bike. Because as the story reads now, one would assume he stole the bike and stole the tags… which is unfair to him if that is not the case.
Well I guess that person won’t be stealing bikes anymore
The Nissan proved to be a very effective crime fighting tool, nice!
“KARMA”