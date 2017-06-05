36-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash

On Saturday, June 3, 2017, at approximately 10:15 p.m, Trooper First Class Key from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of MD Route 202 / Largo Rd at Robert Lewis Drive, in Upper Marlboro, for a collision involving a Nissan passenger car and a Honda motorcycle.

Upon arriving to the scene, Tfc Key made contact with EMS who about to transport the operator of the motorcycle to Prince George’s Hospital. EMS personnel advised TFC Key the injuries sustained by the operator of the motorcycle were life threatening.

All lanes of travel, s/b were closed for the investigation. SHA was notified for a response to assist with traffic control. At approximately 2250 hrs, Tfc K. Zarzecki, a ACI certified reconstructionist responded to the scene to conduct the post collision reconstruction.

Troopers responded to the hospital to follow up with family members and make certain that next of kin had been notified.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Michael R. Davis, 36 Years Old, from Washington DC.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling s/b on MD 202. The Nissan passenger vehicle, in attempt to make a left turn from w/b Robert Lewis to continue n/b Rt. 202 traveled into the motorcycle’s lane of travel and was struck by the motorcycle.

The motorcycle is listed as stolen through Howard County and the Tags are stolen through Virginia.

