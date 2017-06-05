Multiple Arrests Made After Drug House in Hollywood Raided

In April of 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation, as a result of several neighborhood complaints, into the illegal use and distribution of controlled dangerous substances in the 23000 block of Luckton Court in Hollywood.
As a result of the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was obtained.
On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at approximately 5:20 a.m., the search and seizure warrant was executed at the residence.
A search of the home revealed approximately 94.3 grams of suspected marijuana, related marijuana paraphernalia, two digital scales, a quantity of suspected Oxycodone tablets, and additional drug paraphernalia and smoking devices containing suspected CDS residue.
The following individuals were placed under arrest and charged with the following.
- Matthew Edward Davis, age 19, of Hollywood: CDS possession not marijuana (Oxycodone Tablets)
- Heather Marie Hall, age 23, of Hollywood: CDS possession marijuana 10 grams plus and possession of paraphernalia (Digital Scale).
- Kaitlin Eileen Davis, age 22, of Hollywood: CDS possession not marijuana (Capped Syringe w/cocaine residue)
- Jacob Allen Wagner, age 26, of Hollywood: CDS possession marijuana 10 grams plus and possession of paraphernalia (Digital Scale).
