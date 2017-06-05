Multiple Arrests Made After Drug House in Hollywood Raided

In April of 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation, as a result of several neighborhood complaints, into the illegal use and distribution of controlled dangerous substances in the 23000 block of Luckton Court in Hollywood.

As a result of the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was obtained.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at approximately 5:20 a.m., the search and seizure warrant was executed at the residence.

A search of the home revealed approximately 94.3 grams of suspected marijuana, related marijuana paraphernalia, two digital scales, a quantity of suspected Oxycodone tablets, and additional drug paraphernalia and smoking devices containing suspected CDS residue.

The following individuals were placed under arrest and charged with the following.

Matthew Edward Davis, age 19, of Hollywood: CDS possession not marijuana (Oxycodone Tablets)

Heather Marie Hall, age 23, of Hollywood: CDS possession marijuana 10 grams plus and possession of paraphernalia (Digital Scale).

Kaitlin Eileen Davis, age 22, of Hollywood: CDS possession not marijuana (Capped Syringe w/cocaine residue)

Jacob Allen Wagner, age 26, of Hollywood: CDS possession marijuana 10 grams plus and possession of paraphernalia (Digital Scale).