Multiple Arrests Made After Drug House in Hollywood Raided

June 5, 2017
In April of 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation, as a result of several neighborhood complaints, into the illegal use and distribution of controlled dangerous substances in the 23000 block of Luckton Court in Hollywood.

As a result of the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was obtained.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at approximately 5:20 a.m., the search and seizure warrant was executed at the residence.

A search of the home revealed approximately 94.3 grams of suspected marijuana, related marijuana paraphernalia, two digital scales, a quantity of suspected Oxycodone tablets, and additional drug paraphernalia and smoking devices containing suspected CDS residue.

The following individuals were placed under arrest and charged with the following.

  • Matthew Edward Davis, age 19, of Hollywood: CDS possession not marijuana (Oxycodone Tablets)
  • Heather Marie Hall, age 23, of Hollywood: CDS possession marijuana 10 grams plus and possession of paraphernalia (Digital Scale).
  • Kaitlin Eileen Davis, age 22, of Hollywood: CDS possession not marijuana (Capped Syringe w/cocaine residue)
  • Jacob Allen Wagner, age 26, of Hollywood: CDS possession marijuana 10 grams plus and possession of paraphernalia (Digital Scale).
3 Responses to Multiple Arrests Made After Drug House in Hollywood Raided

  1. Anonymous on June 5, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    5:20 in the Morning… Why so early????

    • Anonymous on June 5, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      what time would you do a drug bust? Middle of the day or while they’re sleeping?

  2. Bob Lob Law on June 5, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Matthew’s beard game is weak.

