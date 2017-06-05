CAMP D.A.R.E. Registration Deadline Extended to Friday, June 9.

Now, more than ever, it is important to educate children about the harmful effects of drugs, alcohol, and violence. To assist parents and teachers in this effort, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is once again offering CAMP D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), a FREE week-long workshop for upcoming 5th and 6th-grade students. Through its curriculum and the efforts of its trained counselors, CAMP D.A.R.E. provides impressionable youth with the tools they will need to make the right decisions, as they transition from tweens to teenagers.

The counselors at CAMP D.A.R.E. have structured a fun environment that encourages participation by all students. Activities include arts and crafts, recreational competitions, and public-safety related events. Students are engaged at the same time as they are provided useful information about how to resist drugs and alcohol, and how to deal with threats of violence.

CAMP D.A.R.E. is made possible by financial and other charitable contributions, including monies seized from assets forfeitures, and follows the D.A.R.E. America Elementary curriculum. Certified D.A.R.E. Instructors will teach two D.A.R.E. lessons each day. Camp counselors include members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, as well as students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center for Criminal Justice, and the Southern Maryland Young Marines.

Register your child NOW for the 10th Annual St. Mary’s County CAMP D.A.R.E. program, hosted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with St. Mary’s County Public Schools. CAMP D.A.R.E. is a FREE five-day camp for upcoming 5th and 6th-grade students. The camp will take place between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., from June 26 – 30, 2017, at Leonardtown Middle School. Morning snacks, plus lunch, will be provided each day.

Space is limited to 100 student participants, on a first come, first served basis. Students must be residents of St. Mary’s County. Transportation to and from the camp each day is the responsibility of each parent/guardian. Students must be signed in and out each day by an adult. Proper identification will be required.

Medical staff will be present during CAMP D.A.R.E. to handle any emergencies that may arise. They will be able to dispense regularly prescribed medication, supplied by the parent/guardian.

To secure a spot at CAMP D.A.R.E., visit www.firstsheriff.com for an application. Applications can be mailed, faxed, or emailed, to the following address and postmarked by June 9, 2017:

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Attention: Cpl. Angela M. Delozier

23150 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, Maryland 20650

For more information about CAMP D.A.R.E., contact Corporal Angela Delozier at Angela.Delozier@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. *8094.

