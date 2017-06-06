North Point Seniors Celebrate Successes at Graduation

Rounding out the first full day of high school graduations for Charles County Public Schools was the North Point High School Class of 2017. The senior class donned the floor of their soon-to-be alma mater in the Convocation Center tonight, ready to start the next chapter in life.

Honored in a ceremony tonight were 440 North Point seniors, who together earned a total of more than $21 million in scholarship offers. Among the graduates were award-winning athletes, scholars, JROTC cadets, Skills USA leaders, culinary artists, welders, engineers and more.

Senior class valedictorian Thach-Vu Nguyen, who heads to the University of Maryland College Park in the fall to study biochemistry, urged his peers to make mistakes and take risks.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as we prepare to face the inevitable changes that are soon to be bestowed upon us after we walk across the stage tonight, I encourage you to make mistakes, and take big risks. Change the world; it’s the crazy ones that do,” Nguyen shared.

Helping to lead the Eagle graduating class as salutatorian is Sherry Chen. Chen will attend Clemson University in the fall to study biochemistry. She left her peers with endearing words full o­­f wit and wisdom, wishing them well in the future.

“Even through the highs and lows, you hold the ability to get past any hardship you encounter. What matters is that you finished strong and are standing here today,” Chen said.

North Point Principal Michael Simms wished his graduating senior class well and reminded them to always remember the basis of their educational foundation.

“We are united as one, in our belief that the most important people here at North Point are students. We are united in how our family works together to benefit students. We have a school culture of high expectations. Class of 2017 you have helped create a sense of achievement at our school. Class of 2017 as you begin the next phase, continue to create lofty goals and set high expectations. Work hard and use all of your talents,” Simms said.

Tonight’s graduation of North Point seniors was the fourth graduation planned for this weekend, June 1 to 3, at the Charles County Convocation Center. The North Point Class of 2017 earned $21,332,385 in scholarship offers, with additional offers anticipated.

Photos from North Point’s graduation, as well as photos ­­from ceremonies for La Plata, St. Charles and Thomas Stone high schools, are posted on the CCPS website at http://www.ccboe.com/graduation2017.php.

