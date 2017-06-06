Wanted for Escape – St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Joshua Lee Coleman, age 32, of St. Leonard, Maryland. On June 2, 2017, suspect Coleman removed his GPS ankle monitor in violation of his pre-trial release agreement.

His last captured GPS location was on MD-Route 4 in Anne Arundel County, on June 4, 2017.

Coleman is currently wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for escape.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext. *8128 or by email, Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com, or call the Duty Officer at 301-475-8008.

You can also contact CRIME SOLVERS at 301-475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

