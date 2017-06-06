Independence Day Celebration to be Held at Regency Furniture Stadium

Spend your Independence Day with family and friends at the 2017 Celebrate Charles: A Fun-Filled Fourth on Tuesday, July 4 at Regency Furniture Stadium (11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf) from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Event schedule:

4:30 p.m. Best of Charles County Marketplace opens

Celebrate Charles Family Fun Zone opens

Music by No Green Jellybeenz

6:35 p.m. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball game vs. Sugar Land Skeeters

8 p.m. Music by Sam Grow

9:30 p.m. Fireworks Display

Admission and parking are free. Family Fun Zone wristbands are $5 each. There are additional fees for marketplace, food, and drink purchases.

Additional parking will be available at St. Charles High School (5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf). Seating outside the stadium is limited. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Guests who purchase game tickets will receive a complimentary wristband for the Family Fun Zone. To purchase tickets, call 301-638-9788 or visit www.SoMDBlueCrabs.com.

For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/CelebrateCharles, or call the Crain Memorial Welcome Center at 1-800-766-3386. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.