Independence Day Celebration to be Held at Regency Furniture Stadium

June 6, 2017

Spend your Independence Day with family and friends at the 2017 Celebrate Charles: A Fun-Filled Fourth on Tuesday, July 4 at Regency Furniture Stadium (11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf) from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Event schedule: 

  • 4:30 p.m.       Best of Charles County Marketplace opens
    Celebrate Charles Family Fun Zone opens
    Music by No Green Jellybeenz
  • 6:35 p.m.       Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball game vs. Sugar Land Skeeters
  • 8 p.m.            Music by Sam Grow
  • 9:30 p.m.       Fireworks Display

Admission and parking are free. Family Fun Zone wristbands are $5 each. There are additional fees for marketplace, food, and drink purchases.

Additional parking will be available at St. Charles High School (5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf). Seating outside the stadium is limited. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Guests who purchase game tickets will receive a complimentary wristband for the Family Fun Zone. To purchase tickets, call 301-638-9788 or visit www.SoMDBlueCrabs.com.

For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/CelebrateCharles, or call the Crain Memorial Welcome Center at 1-800-766-3386. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

This entry was posted on June 6, 2017 at 8:31 am and is filed under All News, Business, Charles News, Community, County, Entertainment, Food, Good News, Night Life, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Independence Day Celebration to be Held at Regency Furniture Stadium

  1. Heather on June 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Of course there are fees, it wouldn’t be fun without having to pay money

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.