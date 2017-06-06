Dunkirk Retailer Sells Winning Bonus Match 5 Tickets Totaling $150,000

Lucky player or players win top prizes in June 3 drawing

Are you and a friend $150,000 richer this morning? Check your Bonus Match 5 tickets for Saturday, June 3, if you bought them in Dunkirk. The Maryland Lottery is waiting to welcome the owner or owners of two top-prize Bonus Match 5 tickets worth $100,000 and $50,000.

The lucky player or players bought the winning tickets at R&J Liquor located at 2797 West Chesapeake Beach Road in Calvert County.

The lucky tickets match the five numbers of 6, 9, 11, 13 and 23; the Bonus Ball was 3. Lottery officials urge the winners to sign the backs of the tickets and put them in a safe place. The winners have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prizes and must come in person to Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.

The retailer is also a winner; the Lottery will give the store a bonus of $1,500 for selling the lucky tickets.