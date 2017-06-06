Inmate from Prince Frederick Caught with Drugs at County Jail

June 6, 2017
Ashley Howes, 31, of Prince Frederick

On Monday, May 22, 2017, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Deputy B. Sampson from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Detention Center for the report of a drug violation.

Upon arrival he was informed by Officer Lanier that during a routine cell search, various pills and a pair of tweezers were found in the bedding belonging to inmate, Ashley Howes, 31, of Prince Frederick.

Howes was charged with Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Suboxone) and Possessing/Receiving a Controlled Dangerous Substance while confined.

6 Responses to Inmate from Prince Frederick Caught with Drugs at County Jail

  1. Bob Lob Law on June 6, 2017 at 10:28 am

    So many beta males on this site would date this beast.

    Reply
  2. Obsidian on June 6, 2017 at 10:30 am

    A lovely young lady…..clearly she was framed.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on June 6, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Nice tattoo’s, it is nice to see she is using her adult time out productively. Maybe she should try taking a hard look at where she is and make some changes. Nah, her way is working out perfectly. They need to give her more time, she doesn’t sound ready to rejoin civilized society.

    Reply
  4. KenTacoHut on June 6, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I don’t know. Lose the tattoos (I’m not against tats, I have some, but I’m against them on your neck and face, etc), clean up her hair a little bit and she would probably look pretty good. I think you guys are being a little too harsh.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on June 6, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Oy-Vey!

    Reply
  6. TellItLikeItIs on June 6, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Give her a break…. I am sure those tweezers were for facial hair only!

    BLM (Beast Lives Matter)

    Reply

