Inmate from Prince Frederick Caught with Drugs at County Jail

On Monday, May 22, 2017, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Deputy B. Sampson from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Detention Center for the report of a drug violation.
Upon arrival he was informed by Officer Lanier that during a routine cell search, various pills and a pair of tweezers were found in the bedding belonging to inmate, Ashley Howes, 31, of Prince Frederick.
Howes was charged with Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Suboxone) and Possessing/Receiving a Controlled Dangerous Substance while confined.
