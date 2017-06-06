Inmate from Prince Frederick Caught with Drugs at County Jail

On Monday, May 22, 2017, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Deputy B. Sampson from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Detention Center for the report of a drug violation.

Upon arrival he was informed by Officer Lanier that during a routine cell search, various pills and a pair of tweezers were found in the bedding belonging to inmate, Ashley Howes, 31, of Prince Frederick.

Howes was charged with Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Suboxone) and Possessing/Receiving a Controlled Dangerous Substance while confined.

