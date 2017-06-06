Gunshots Lead to Arrest of El Salvadoran Man for Possession of Methamphetamine

On Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at approximately 7:30 pm.., Deputy E. Yates, Deputy D. Jacobs and Deputy D. Gatton from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bayfront Park located on Bayside Road, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a firearms complaint.

The complainant advised that he heard two gunshots coming from inside of the gated area of the park prior to calling 911. As deputies arrived an additional two shots were heard from inside the Bayfront Park, which was closed at dusk. The Deputies observed two people in the Park and after identifying themselves, the two individuals fled on foot. A foot chase ensued while establishing a perimeter around the area in hopes to locate the individuals.

Around 8:30 p.m. one of the individuals, identified through an El Salvador passport as Luis Javier Rivera, 30, emerged from the woods. Rivera refused to identify himself, claiming he did not speak English. While searching through his wallet for proper identification, a paper fold containing a brown sticky substance (amphetamines) was discovered. A further search of Rivera’s wallet revealed numerous compartments that were hiding controlled dangerous substances: two (2) plastic baggies containing a crystalized powder, (methamphetamines) weighting 17.5 and 16 grams each; five (5) plastic folds, each weighing between 3-4 grams, contained a brown powder (amphetamine); a separate plastic fold, weighing 2 grams, containing a brown sticky substance (amphetamine).

Rivera was transported to the Detention Center for prisoner processing. During the processing Rivera refused to continue speaking in English and refused to provide critical information for his processing. He received charges of Obstruction of Justice, Reckless Endangerment, Trespass-Posted Property, Possession with intent to Distribute (Amphetamines) and Possession of nonnarcotic drugs (Methamphetamine and Amphetamines).

