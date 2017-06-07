Two Lexington Park Men Arrested for Auto Theft and Gun Store Burglary

Between March 27, 2017 and March 30, 2017, two motor vehicles were stolen; one from California, and the other from Lexington Park.
One of the stolen vehicles was later used during an attempted burglary at the Tackle Box business located in Lexington Park. The second vehicle was located in possession of a witness.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division identified the suspects as Markus Antonio Carter, 20 of Lexington Park and KaeVon Oneal Jefferson, 20, of Lexington Park.
The investigation revealed both suspects were involved in the theft and possession of both vehicles, as well as the attempted burglary to the gun store.
Suspects Carter and Jefferson were charged via a criminal summons with Theft, Burglary and Rogue & Vagabond.
The suspects are pending trial dates in District Court.
Where do these names come from? Good lord parents you are not doing them any favors. Geez.
The good news is, in about 7-10 more years, all of the criminals on here will be named Barack, Barackdre, etc
Probably out on own PR by now
They were never arrested. They were served with criminal summonses.
So I guess if its not a normal European name then its not right smh. You people are a trip
Another fine set of citizens produced in the Lexington Park/Great Mills area. I am sure some how, these two are actually the “victims” and were left no choice but to live the “wanna be thug” life style. Before too long, some relative will be on here telling us what great young men these two are and they just made a bad decision or 30.
Just some more punk a$$ wanna be’s who have no idea what it takes to be a real man.
I wonder if they took time off from their jobs to do these things?
Rob a gun store??? This is why abortion should stay legal.
Suckahs…
You grow up, with the nations top technology companies on your doorstep…opportunities laid at your feet…and you wanna go and be nothing more than a hood rat?
Enjoy lock up suckahs.
One name is ordinary..its just spelled different..smart guy
Marcus Carter is very ugly. I hope the judge takes this into account during sentencing. The people of Saint Mary’s County should not have to deal with such an ugly mug.
“…The second vehicle was located in possession of a witness.”. So, the second vehicle had someone in it’s trunk?