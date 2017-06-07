Two Lexington Park Men Arrested for Auto Theft and Gun Store Burglary

June 7, 2017
Markus Antonio Carter, 20 and KaeVon Oneal Jefferson, 20, both of Lexington Park

Between March 27, 2017 and March 30, 2017, two motor vehicles were stolen; one from California, and the other from Lexington Park.

One of the stolen vehicles was later used during an attempted burglary at the Tackle Box business located in Lexington Park. The second vehicle was located in possession of a witness.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division identified the suspects as Markus Antonio Carter, 20 of Lexington Park and KaeVon Oneal Jefferson, 20, of Lexington Park.

The investigation revealed both suspects were involved in the theft and possession of both vehicles, as well as the attempted burglary to the gun store.

Suspects Carter and Jefferson were charged via a criminal summons with Theft, Burglary and Rogue & Vagabond.

The suspects are pending trial dates in District Court.


