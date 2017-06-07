Charles County Man Arrested for Firing on Anglers

A Charles County man was arrested on criminal assault charges after anglers on Middletown Branch complained that he fired on them.
The victims told Maryland Natural Resources Police officers that they were bowfishing at about 10:30 p.m. May 13, when a man began yelling obscenities at them and shining a light on them. They then heard what they thought was a gun shot and heard a splash near their boat.
The investigation led officers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Ronald L. Manning, 58, of Newburg. Manning told officers that he did not want the anglers near the property and that he went onto the pier carrying a flare gun and air rifle. He said he fired the flare gun into the water.
Manning was charged with three counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, and one count of disorderly conduct.
The case has been turned over to the Charles County State’s Attorney Office for review.
I am not sure this is adding up. The people who were fired upon, heard a gun shot, and then a splash by their boat. The suspected/admitted shooter, says he shot the flare gun toward them. Am I crazy to think, if he had fired a flare that them, that they would have seen it flying toward them, and then saw it all the way from where it was fired to its destination in the water? If he had fired a flare they would have said that to the police. I’m guessing it wasn’t a flare…