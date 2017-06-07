Charles County Man Arrested for Firing on Anglers

A Charles County man was arrested on criminal assault charges after anglers on Middletown Branch complained that he fired on them.

The victims told Maryland Natural Resources Police officers that they were bowfishing at about 10:30 p.m. May 13, when a man began yelling obscenities at them and shining a light on them. They then heard what they thought was a gun shot and heard a splash near their boat.

The investigation led officers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Ronald L. Manning, 58, of Newburg. Manning told officers that he did not want the anglers near the property and that he went onto the pier carrying a flare gun and air rifle. He said he fired the flare gun into the water.

Manning was charged with three counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, and one count of disorderly conduct.

The case has been turned over to the Charles County State’s Attorney Office for review.

