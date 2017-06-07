Facebook Post Leads to Charges for Prince Frederick Turkey Hunter

A Calvert County man was charged with hunting violations after officers saw posts and photos on social media that indicate illegal activity.
Thomas James Walker, 32, of Prince Frederick, was charged with exceeding the wild turkey bag limit and failing to check in his kills.
Acting on tips, officers learned that Walker killed a turkey April 18, the opening day of spring season, in Cedarville State Forest in Charles County. He did not check in that turkey.
On April 21, Walker posted about killing second turkey at Cedarville; he checked in that turkey May 3, long after the legal timeframe, state records showed.
On May 20, Walker posted that he killed a turkey, but state records did not indicate that it was checked in. He told officers that it was killed on private property in Calvert County. The beard and spurs were seized by officers.
Walker also received six written warnings: two for failing to complete his Big Game Harvest Record; two for failing to complete confirmation number on his Big Game Harvest Record; one for failing to report a harvest within 24 hours; and one for failing to report a harvest.
He is scheduled to appear in Calvert County District Court Aug. 14.
Way to tell on yourself dummy.
Future serial killers and perpetrators of domestic violence. Hunters that gloat and take photos of dead animals are nothing but little, insecure losers that prey on animals who can’t fight back.
That turkey was armed and dangerous! Didn’t you see those spurs? That bird was seriously strapped! I’m glad mug shot photos were taken of that feathered beast! Anybody down with a nice turkey sammitch?
BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
I LOVE IT!
Sounds like you have a few issues you should seek help for. You sound like one of those protestors that hide behind bandanas and attack in groups..
Fear of photography? Fear of your own Shadow? Look into the mirror and laugh at yourself as you chomp down on that next big fat frank.
Feel better?
Being Stupid can cost you…when being a member of Facebook.
Remember that when you are eating your next cheeseburger.
Fear of photography? Fear of your own shadow? Look into a mirror and laugh like all hell as you chomp down on that next frank.
Seriously?
LMFAO… for your sake snowflake lets hope the lights stay on at your local Safeway… LOL
lol
I’m a taxidermist I hunt and take photos all the time. I think You need to get away from your computer fancy phone getting back to this land. You may learn something from this Land and all the Health and nourishment it gives to fill your hands. what’s wrong with society today is all this hormone injected meats and chemical process foods are causing people from not thinking straight bringing more sickness to fill their hands.
This coming from someone named after volcanic glass. Go chew on some lettuce vegan boy.
A private FB would have prevented this…ppl just over share.
And good luck to prosecutors actually proving that it’s not all the same turkey. But of course no one ever lies on social media.
Because these are the real problems we face in America today….waste of time.
Grand Ol Social Media, great way to get you caught if your doing something wrong.
I am sure heS just a hunter.. Feeding himself and family! There are real criminals in the world!!! I do not think this falls into the “threat to society/true criminal ” section. Yes he should follow the hunting rules but damn at least he has a hunting license and registered hunting weapons!!! Go catch the real criminals who belong in jail and let the people eat if that’s what they need to do!!!! And no I do not hunt or eat meat but I don’t judge those who do or do what they gotta do to survive…just saying!
Shut up dumb ass
Who says DNR doesn’t look at Facebook…
It’s not official until it’s Facebook official.
i can’t help but laugh my tail off at how stupid people are, by putting incriminating stuff on facebook.