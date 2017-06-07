Facebook Post Leads to Charges for Prince Frederick Turkey Hunter

A Calvert County man was charged with hunting violations after officers saw posts and photos on social media that indicate illegal activity.

Thomas James Walker, 32, of Prince Frederick, was charged with exceeding the wild turkey bag limit and failing to check in his kills.

Acting on tips, officers learned that Walker killed a turkey April 18, the opening day of spring season, in Cedarville State Forest in Charles County. He did not check in that turkey.

On April 21, Walker posted about killing second turkey at Cedarville; he checked in that turkey May 3, long after the legal timeframe, state records showed.

On May 20, Walker posted that he killed a turkey, but state records did not indicate that it was checked in. He told officers that it was killed on private property in Calvert County. The beard and spurs were seized by officers.

Walker also received six written warnings: two for failing to complete his Big Game Harvest Record; two for failing to complete confirmation number on his Big Game Harvest Record; one for failing to report a harvest within 24 hours; and one for failing to report a harvest.

He is scheduled to appear in Calvert County District Court Aug. 14.

