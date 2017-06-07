Charles County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Nine New Correctional Officers

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of fifteen correctional officers – nine from Charles County – from the 57th Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP) at a ceremony held May 19 at La Plata High School in La Plata, MD. The program requires each Correctional Officer to complete an eight-week, 320 hour Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all Correctional Officers working in local correctional facilities across Maryland.

“Correctional Officers have the opportunity to have a significant impact on our community,” said Sheriff Berry. “They are responsible for the safety and security of the inmates, but they also have a role in rehabilitation and helping them get back on track upon their release. We look forward to our new graduates making such an impact here in Charles County.”

During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in academics, physical fitness, and leadership. Ardon Williams of Charles County won the Steve Allen Leadership Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago. Williams was selected by the staff as having consistently demonstrated the attributes of leadership, initiative, motivation, and compassion throughout his attendance at the academy, the very foundation for which this award was created.

Sheriff Troy Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome our newest Correctional Officers to the CCSO family:

Correctional Officer Wyatt B. Adams

Correctional Officer Nate J. Cargill

Correctional Officer Myles R. Chase-Johnson**

Correctional Officer Jacob D. Estes

Correctional Officer Joseph L. Huston**

Correctional Officer Kayla P. Medlin

Correctional Officer Darrell J. Stewart**

Correctional Officer Archie Turner

Correctional Officer Ardon P. Williams

** Distinguished Graduate