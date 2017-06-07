Wednesday’s Pet is RIO GEORGE

Wednesday’s Pet for 6/7/17 is RIO GEORGE

Featured Pet: GEORGE

Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland

Breed: Beagle

Sex: Male

Size: Medium (44 lbs)

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation

George is a 2-year-old all-around great guy. He found himself in the shelter when his owner gave him to a friend, and the friend did not have the lifestyle for a dog. He is house-trained and loves to play with other dogs. George deserves a chance to be with a family that is committed to a dog. He is house trained and loves to play with toys. George will make someone a wonderful, loving companion. He is in need of a foster home or permanent home.

If you are interested in George, please fill out a Adopter Profile at:

http://beaglemaryland.org/Home.aspx?pg=adoption.htm

and email it to profile@beaglemaryland.org for any other questions please see website here: http://beaglemaryland.org/home.aspx

A little bit of breed information:

The Beagle is a hardy little hound dog. The Beagle is loving and gentle, and happy to see everyone. Beagles are sociable, intelligent, and excellent with children.

