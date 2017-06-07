Wednesday’s Pet is RIO GEORGE

June 7, 2017

Featured Pet: GEORGE
Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland
Breed: Beagle
Sex: Male
Size: Medium (44 lbs)
Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots
Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation

George is a 2-year-old all-around great guy. He found himself in the shelter when his owner gave him to a friend, and the friend did not have the lifestyle for a dog. He is house-trained and loves to play with other dogs. George deserves a chance to be with a family that is committed to a dog. He is house trained and loves to play with toys. George will make someone a wonderful, loving companion. He is in need of a foster home or permanent home.

If you are interested in George, please fill out a Adopter Profile at:
http://beaglemaryland.org/Home.aspx?pg=adoption.htm
and email it to profile@beaglemaryland.org for any other questions please see website here: http://beaglemaryland.org/home.aspx

A little bit of breed information:
The Beagle is a hardy little hound dog. The Beagle is loving and gentle, and happy to see everyone. Beagles are sociable, intelligent, and excellent with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”
– Unknown


