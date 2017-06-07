Peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2017, Barbara Brown Lee, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving children, LaTarsha Lewis and Anita Hawkins; a devoted aunt, Patricia Cephas; siblings, Michael and Marvin Cephas, Beverly Humble and Carmencita (James)Stewart; 6 grandchildren, Danaryae, Tyler, Zaire, Deron, Ravon and Stevevon; 1 great grandchildren, Demi and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 12, from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD.

Interment will be private.