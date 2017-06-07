Justin Marshall Tennyson, “JT”, 27, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 3, 2017 on Lexington Park, MD. Born on December 21, 1989 in La Plata, MD, he was the son of Carol Ann Wood (Step Father Patrick Wood) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Steven Marshall Bledsoe of Spotsylvania, VA. Justin is survived by his son Jonathon Tennyson of Chaptico, MD. As well as his brother: Michael Bledsoe (Kristen Linderborn) of Lusby, MD, Step brother Patrick Wood, II, and Step Sister Kimberly Wood. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Justin was a very talented mechanic, he could make almost anything run.

He was an incredibly gifted artist who could free hand draw anything, and did tattoos to make extra money. Justin had a heart as big as all outdoors and would help anybody if they needed it. He loved his family and his son with all his heart.

All Funeral Services will be private.