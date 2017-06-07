Patricia Mae Gardiner, 69, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Charlotte Hall, MD, died on May 23, 2017 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center in Lexington Park, MD. Patricia was born to the late Bernard and Lucy Buckler on January 15, 1948 in Leonardtown, MD. Patricia worked as a Nursing Aide at Physician Memorial Hospital and became a home care provider. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother and enjoyed crocheting, bingo, and cards.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband, William Lyon Gardiner; her parents, Bernard Lawrence Buckler and Lucy Isabelle Buckler; her brothers, Larry, Robert and Dale Buckler, brother-in-law, Joseph Guy and grandchild, Alex. She is survived by her daughters, Shelley Forbes (Carter), Jackie Buckler (Keith), Angel Saunders (Ray), Jessie Crockett (Bill); brothers, Donald P. Buckler, Thomas W. Buckler; sister, Margie Guy; grandchildren, Ricky, Kayla, John, Nathan, Lucas; great grandchildren, Maria Rose and Lauren Danielle.

Family will receive friends for Patricia’s visitation on Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 9:30am to 11:30am at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 3019 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will follow at 11:30am at the Funeral Home, followed with Interment at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.