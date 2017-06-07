Pauline “Paula” Vivian Canter, 60, of Mechanicsville, MD was called home peacefully, in the early morning hours of Friday, May 26, 2017, with her loving husband of 40 years, Wally by her side, holding her hand.

Paula is survived by her loving husband Homer Wallace “Wally” Canter, and their son, Wallace Michael Canter. She is also survived by her father, George Cecil Haynes and a brother, Tony Haynes and many relatives that loved her.

Paula was predeceased by their infant son, Jarrod Nicholas Canter, her mother, Viola D. Thompson (Haynes) and a brother, George Haynes. Paula attended the Church of god and was an active member of the Order of the Confederate Rose. Paula enjoyed participating in, along with her husband, Wally, in Civil War re-enactments, and singing country music.

She will be missed by all who knew her. Arrangements were made by Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall and were private.