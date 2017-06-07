Howard “Coop” Fenby Cooper, 96, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on June 2, 2017 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Howard was born on April 9, 1921 to the late Fenby Albert Cooper and the late Helen Geisendaffer in Catonsville, MD. Howard served in WWII in the US Navy. Howard enjoyed singing in the Barbershop Quartet and painting. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.

In addition to his parents, Howard was predeceased by his sister, Audrey Griese. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly c. Hayes of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren, Noah Patrick Hayes and Jesika Louise Hayes; nieces, Carolyn O’Doherty and Lynn Griese Roe Prough; and grandnephew, Patrick O’Doherty.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.