Pauline Frances “Fran” Lingenfelter, 73, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on June 4, 2017 at Hospice House in St. Mary‘s County. Born on June 19, 1943, she was the daughter of the late William Smith and the late Pauline Thomas Smith.

Fran worked for the Evening Star in Accounting. She enjoyed cross stitch, flower gardening and spending time with her family.

Fran is survived by her husband, Joseph Lingenfelter, her daughter, Karen Jenkins, her son, Joseph Lingenfelter, her sister, Christine V. Mallett, her brother, Douglas Smith, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Wilbur Thomas.

Family will greet friends on Friday, June 9, 2017 from 10AM to 12PM with a Memorial Service at 12PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will be private.