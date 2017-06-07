Dolores “Joan” Danielson, 74, longtime resident of Indian Head, MD, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2017. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was born on September 4, 1942, to the late Joseph and Mary “Mae” Thompson. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband and childhood sweetheart of 48 years Ronald Danielson; brothers and sisters, John and Judy Thompson, Peggy Harrell, Ann Luck, Mary Ellen Masiello, David Thompson, and Elizabeth Shepherd.

Joan was a dedicated school bus driver for 37 years for both Prince Georges and Charles Counties. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her love and passion was to spend time with her family. Besides her family, she enjoyed working in her yard, the Washington Redskins, Nascar, and the occasional trip to the play the slots. She gave in everything she did, never expecting anything in return. Her generosity, values, and kindness were known by all. She was devoted to the Catholic Church and had a servants heart.

She is survived by her brother Charles Thompson (Maria); children, Ronda Copeland (Robert), Jackie Willett, Cindy Kieffer, Derek Danielson Sr. (Peggy), and David Danielson (Peggy); her grandchildren, Susan Pierce (Johnny), Amy Zimmerman (Justin), Ashley Major (Danny), April McGhee (Lee), Christen Danielson, Derek Danielson Jr. (Alyssa), Robbie Copeland (Rachael), Laura Copeland, Erica Kieffer (Nelson), Zachary Lilly (Allison), Nicole Danielson (Austin), Justin Danielson, Christie Bradford, and Daniel Bradford; her 14 great grandchildren; others such as nieces Harriet Piper (Bill) and Sara Aud (David); as well as countless other family and friends.

Friends received on Friday, June 9, 2017 from 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 30 Mattingly Avenue, Indian Head, Maryland 20640.

Interment at MD Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland at a later date.