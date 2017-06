Gladys Adelaide Buckler, 90, of La Plata, MD and formerly of Oxon Hill, MD, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 11:00am at St. Josephs Catholic Parish, 4590 St. Josephs Way in Pomfret.