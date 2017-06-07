Michael William Ball, Jr., 81

June 7, 2017

Michael William Ball, Jr., 81, of Clinton, MD passed away on June 4, 2017. Michael was born on February 27, 1936 in Scotland, Maryland to the late William Michael Ball and Gladys Johnson.

Michael enjoyed being with his Family. Being outdoors, Crabbing and Fishing. Gardening, and working on Cars. Michael is predeceased by his parents, Brothers, Clarence, and Joseph Ball. Sisters, Bessie Shorter, and Martha Sommerville. Michael is survived by his Wife, Mary J. Ball. Children, Patricia Fenwick, Mark Ball, Matthew Ball, and Michelle Fountain. Also by his Siblings, Robert, Jeffery, Richard, James, Bernard, Sylvester, Charles, Shirley, and Edna. 8 Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Great Grandchildren.

