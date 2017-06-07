Exclusive Video: Charges Pending Against Upper Marlboro Woman in Bar Assault

June 7, 2017

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at approximately 1:15 a.m, Angela Hope Allen, 24 of Crystal Pond Court in Upper Marlboro, got into a verbal argument with the staff at the ABC Lounge in California, after her credit card was declined.

The argument became physical when Allen started hitting an employee, Allen then threw a glass mug, glass shot glass and a barstool. The shot glass broke the screen of the cash register computer, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

Deputy D Reppel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and issued Allen a notice not to trespass.

Criminal charges are pending against Allen and SMNEWSNET, will provide updates as they become available.






