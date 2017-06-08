Passed Out and Drunk Driving with Two Unsecured Children in the Car

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center was contacted by a store employee in California, who stated, a man was passed out in a running vehicle, in their parking lot and had two small children in the vehicle. They described the man to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The 911 caller was also able to provide a tag number, and a lookout was broadcasted for an individual that appeared to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The vehicle was located on Midway Drive in the area of North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, by Deputy A. Schultz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle stop was performed, and the operator was identified as Dale Levan Waul, 38, of Lexington Park.

Deputies determined Waul was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was administered a standardized field sobriety test which he was unable to complete satisfactorily.

During a search, suspected crack cocaine was located in Waul’s pocket. In his vehicle, deputies located a marijuana smoking device and an empty bottle of liquor.

Two children, ages 4 and 5, were found unsecured in the backseat of the car.

Waul was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

In addition to the driving under the influence and controlled dangerous substance charges, the suspect was charged with two counts of child neglect.

