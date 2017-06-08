Two La Plata Burglars Caught After Getting Stuck in the Mud

June 8, 2017
Dewarne Keith Thompson, 24, and Joshua Preston Sinclair, 22, both of La Plata

Dewarne Keith Thompson, 24, and Joshua Preston Sinclair, 22, both of La Plata

On Saturday, May 27, 2017,  at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Penns Hill Road in La Plata for the report of trespassing.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who had received a telephone call from a friend who stated two individuals occupying a white work van were on his property that was under construction.

When the victim arrived at his property, he witnessed the men exiting his detached garage that was also under construction. Upon telling the individuals that he was calling the police, they attempted to leave in the work van but got stuck in the mud.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects were sitting in the van. Dewarne Keith Thompson, 24, and Joshua Preston Sinclair, 22, both of La Plata, were arrested and transported to CCDC where they were charged with trespassing and burglary.

Cpl. T. Hemsley investigated.

Dewarne Keith Thompson, 24, of La Plata

Dewarne Keith Thompson, 24, of La Plata

Joshua Preston Sinclair, 22, of La Plata

Joshua Preston Sinclair, 22, of La Plata

Dewarne Keith Thompson, 24, and Joshua Preston Sinclair, 22, both of La Plata

Dewarne Keith Thompson, 24, and Joshua Preston Sinclair, 22, both of La Plata

This entry was posted on June 8, 2017 at 8:50 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Two La Plata Burglars Caught After Getting Stuck in the Mud

  1. AliceW on June 8, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Hopefully when they get out they will buy a four wheel drive work truck to better ply their preferred trade of stealing.

    Reply
  2. Malcolm Ex on June 8, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Dumb and Dumber

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.