Two La Plata Burglars Caught After Getting Stuck in the Mud

On Saturday, May 27, 2017, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Penns Hill Road in La Plata for the report of trespassing.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who had received a telephone call from a friend who stated two individuals occupying a white work van were on his property that was under construction.

When the victim arrived at his property, he witnessed the men exiting his detached garage that was also under construction. Upon telling the individuals that he was calling the police, they attempted to leave in the work van but got stuck in the mud.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects were sitting in the van. Dewarne Keith Thompson, 24, and Joshua Preston Sinclair, 22, both of La Plata, were arrested and transported to CCDC where they were charged with trespassing and burglary.

Cpl. T. Hemsley investigated.

