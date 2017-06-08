St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Summer Interns

This week marks the beginning of the 2017 summer internship program for four college students, all residents of St. Mary’s County, who have aspirations of a career in law enforcement.

Sheriff Tim Cameron and Civilian Administrator, Pam McKay, kicked off the intern orientation by welcoming the new interns to the Sheriff’s Office, prior to their tour of headquarters. In his remarks, Cameron emphasized the significance of the intern opportunity and addressed the rewards of a career in law enforcement. He then encouraged each intern to be inquisitive and to learn about all aspects of the Sheriff’s Office, including the varied duties of officers and staff.

The interns will spend ten weeks at the Sheriff’s Office, rotating between five divisions. The internship allows the students to gain a comprehensive view of all the divisions within the Sheriff’s Office. Although the opportunity is unpaid, interns learn valuable skills which will make them more marketable to employers after graduation.

The Sheriff’s Office will begin accepting applications for the summer of 2017 in February. Any questions about future sessions should be addressed to Civilian Administrator, Pam McKay, at Pam.McKay@stmarysmd.com.

Their internship officially begins on Monday, June 5, 2017.

Please join us in welcoming:

Thomas Sheehan, University of South Carolina

Anna Holmes, York College of Pennsylvania

Matthew Kwitowski, St. Vincent College, located in Pennslyvania

Kirsten Butchko, College of Southern MD