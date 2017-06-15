UPDATE: Mechanicsville Burn Victim Succumbs to Injuries

UPDATE 6/15/2017: the victim of a fire which occurred on June 8, 2017 at 41340 Riverview Road in Mechanicsville of St. Mary’s County has succumbed due to his injuries.
Joseph L. Williams, 70, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Washington Hospital Center Burn Unit and the D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office determined his death was due to his extensive thermal burn injuries.
The investigation has revealed Williams suffered burns to over 60% of his body after the improper use of smoking materials ignited his clothing.
The fire originally occurred at 4:23 pm and brought 10 firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments to the scene.
6/9/2017: On Thursday, June 9, 2017, investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office were requested to respond for a reported burn injury at 41340 Riverview Road in Mechanicsville.
The investigation has revealed Joseph L. Williams, 70, suffered burns to over 60% of his body after the improper use of smoking materials ignited his clothing.
Neighbors witnessed Williams on fire on his front porch and rushed to extinguish the fire and contacted 911.
The fire originally occurred at 4:23 p.m., and brought 10 firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments to the scene.
The fire was extinguished prior to their arrival and there was minimal to no damage to the dwelling.
The victim was flown to Washington Hospital Center Burn Unit by Maryland State Police Trooper 2.
Anyone with information into this incident is asked to call the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Southern Region at 443-550-6820.
“improper use of smoking materials” WTF?
Yea, weird. Maybe the poor old dude dozed off and the “smoking materials” ignited his shirt or pants? If he was wearing oily work clothes, they would have gone up like a Roman Candle. Still would have called it careless, vs improper, I would think. 60% burns is is horrible. I hope he makes it.
well there wasn’t an “explosion” reported, so he wasn’t on Oxygen.
Nothing good ever comes from smoking…ever.
Not true. I was once standing in a parking lot median talking to some friends. They were not smokers so I moved away about 10′ when I lit up. Just as I lit my cigarette an old lady thought she was in reverse but was in drive and jumped the curb right where I was just standing. If I hadn’t moved to light my cigarette I would have, at the very least, been really badly hurt. In this instance smoking saved my life.