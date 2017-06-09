St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces 34th Annual National Night Out celebration

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce that on Tuesday, August 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., neighborhoods across St. Mary’s County can join in the celebration of National Night Out.

“You don’t have to have a lot of money, if any, to organize a National Night Out celebration in your neighborhood,” Corporal Angela Delozier said. “The sheriff’s office supports the neighborhoods and will participate in their National Night Out celebrations by bringing law enforcement officers, incentives, and giveaways – compliments of the sheriff’s office.”

National Night Out is a crime prevention event sponsored nationally by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is always seeking out new neighborhoods interested in participating. To register, all a neighborhood needs is the desire to meet and have fun with your neighbors, a kick-off packet, and the registration of your community by July 24.

National Night Out is designed to:

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness.

Generate support for and participation in anti-crime efforts.

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships.

Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized.

To register for National Night Out, contact Delozier at Angela.Delozier@stmarysmd.com or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. *8094.

“Remember, a neighborhood that invests time and care into each other is a safe and informed community,” Delozier said.

