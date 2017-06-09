State Police Barracks Become 24-hr Drop-off Locations For Unused Prescription Meds

As part of Maryland’s combined effort to reduce opioid abuse, Maryland State Police barracks across the state have become around-the-clock drop-off locations for unused prescription medications.

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel William Pallozzi directed that all barracks be ready any time to accept unused medications. “The Maryland State Police is a full partner in the state’s coordinated response to the opioid crisis,” Colonel Pallozzi said. “It is important that we are ready to assist in citizen efforts to reduce the amount of unused prescription medications available in their homes, thereby reducing the potential for those drugs to end up on the street. Making our 23 barracks full-time collection points will make it easier for people to turn-in these medications as soon as possible, instead of waiting for a specific drug collection day.”

“Giving Marylanders more places to safely and properly dispose of any old and unused medications is just one more way to fight the heroin and opioid epidemic that is devastating our state’s communities,” said Clay Stamp, executive director of the Opioid Operational Command Center.

About half of the State Police barracks already had drug collection boxes. In an effort to equip all the barracks with collection boxes, a State Police Criminal Investigation Bureau commander recently contacted the RiteAid Corporation after learning of a grant program. Through their KidCents program, The RiteAid Foundation immediately donated 13 American Security Cabinets steel drug collection boxes to the Maryland State Police.

All 23 Maryland State Police barracks are now equipped with secure drug collection boxes and available around-the-clock for unused medication drop off. No questions will be asked when deposits are made. All drugs collected will be destroyed according to Maryland State Police policy.

Citizens can locate the closest Maryland State Police barrack by visiting: http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/FieldOperationsBureau/allbarracks.aspx

Maryland State Police barracks are open 24-hours-a-day. Drug collection boxes are located in the front lobby of each barrack, are easily accessible and are in-view of the barrack duty officer.

Maryland State Police barracks had previously participated in DEA’s Drug Take-Back Day initiatives, which prompted citizens to turn-in unused prescription medications on a specific day. On April 29, 2017, the most recent Drug Take-Back Day, Maryland State Police barracks collected 2,669 pounds of medications, the most ever collected in a single day.

The Maryland State Police is a partner in the Opioid Operational Command Center, which facilitates collaboration between state and local public health, human services, education, and public safety entities to combat the heroin and opioid crisis and its deadly impact on Maryland communities. Before It’s Too Late is the state’s effort to bring awareness to this epidemic—and to mobilize resources for effective prevention, treatment, and recovery.

