Stolen & Illegal Guns Located at Mechanicsville Drug House





In April of 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation into the illegal distribution of prescription narcotics by John Kevin Fitzgerald Reed, 52, of Mechanicsville.

As a result of the investigation, search and seizure warrants were obtained for his residence located on Delabrooke Road in Mechanicsville.

On June 3, 2017 at approximately 5:20 a.m., search and seizure warrants were executed.

A search of the residence revealed a total of eighteen (18) long guns (rifles, shotguns, and a “sawed-off” shotgun); one of which was confirmed stolen, ammunition, CDS paraphernalia containing suspected cocaine residue, suspected Tramadol tablets, suspected Morphine tablets, suspected Alprazolam tablet, packaging paraphernalia to indicate manufacturing and drug distribution, and U.S. currency.

The following individuals were placed under arrest and charged with the following;

John Kevin Fitzgerald Reed

Four Counts of CDS Possession-Not Marijuana

CDS-Possession of Firearms

Robert Willis Reed

CDS Possession-Not Marijuana

CDS Possession Paraphernalia

Felix Gregory Reed

CDS Possession of Firearms

According to court documents, all three men went before a District Court Commissioner, and were released on their own personal recognizance a few hours after the initial arrest.

Additional charges are pending a further review by the State’s Attorney, Richard D. Fritz.