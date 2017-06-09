Melvin Herbert Ruth, Jr., 69, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away at his residence in Charlotte Hall, MD on June 5, 2017. Melvin was born on January 24, 1948 to the late Melvin Herbert Ruth, Sr. and the late Alma Virginia Reid Ruth in Upper Marlboro, MD. Melvin worked for the Prince George’s County Public School from 1966 to 1994. He was a painter and enjoyed the Washington Redskins, the Washington Nationals and his gardening.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Jones. He is survived by his loving wife, M. Wanda Ruth; son, Brian D. Ruth of Charlotte Hall, MD; daughters, Tammy N. Ruth, Rhonda Ruth of Waldorf, MD; brother, George Herman Ruth of Altadena, CA; sisters, Margaret Ruth of Waldorf, Gloria Stewart of District Height, MD; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Melvin’s Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 9:30 to 11:00am at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be at 11:00AM with Interment following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.