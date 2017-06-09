Jonathan David Elkins, 29, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on June 5, 2017 at his home.

Jon is a 2005 graduate of Leonardtown High School. He was previously employed as a car dealer at Lexington Park Ford Lincoln. For the past year he has been employed as a Union Laborer at Kiewit Corporation Local 11, which he planned to make a career of. He was an avid fan of the television series Sons of Anarchy and the Washington Redskins. He also had an extensive movie collection. His children were the pride and joy of his life.

Jon is survived by his loving mother Victoria Jean Foster as well as his children, Kennedy Rae Elkins and Jace Atley Elkins, and their mother Patience Hoover; his sister, Julia Renee Foster of Mechanicsville, MD; his uncles, Gregory A. Foster (Dawn) of Baltimore, MD and Keith Elkins (Sharon) of Waldorf, MD, his aunt Loretta Foster of La Plata; his cousins: Jeremy, Josh, Christina, TJ Elkins, Stephen and Barbara Foster and James McGrath; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father David Franklin Elkins.

Family will receive friends for Jon’s Life Celebration on Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Interment is private.