William Kory Seman, 27, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

William was born July 25, 1989 in LaPlata, MD. He attended Maurice McDonough High, where he competed on the Weight Lifting Team. William was an Iron Worker, Heavy Machine Operator, Mechanic and Tattoo Artist. He loved being with family and friends. He also loved cruising with Crown Vic Boyz, car shows, crabbing and fishing with his brother.

William is survived by his parents, George Oliver Seman and Pamela Suzanne Seman of Waldorf, MD, his brother, George Oliver Seman, Jr. (Traci Maske) of Waldorf, MD, sister Chelsey Taylor Seman of Waldorf, MD, niece Blair C. Seman of Waldorf, MD and Aunt Candice K. McNamara of Waldorf, MD. William is also survived by maternal grandfather, William R. McNamara of Severn, MD, many uncles, aunts and cousins. William was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Bobbie J. Barksdale and paternal grandparents, George Seman and Sara K. Seman.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a funeral service at 1:00PM.

Interment will be private.