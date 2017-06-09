James Robert “Bob” “Bobby” Ward, Jr., 72, of Friendship passed away June 7, 2017. He was born January 17, 1945 in Friendship, MD, the eldest son of James Robert Sr. and Hazel Gertrude (Johnson) Ward. Bobby attended Tracy’s Elementary School and graduated from Southern High School in 1963. He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam from 1965 to 1969. Bobby started working for the State of Maryland as a tax assessor in 1970 and retired from the State of Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation in 2000, after 30 years of service. Bobby married Mary Geraldine “Gerry” Durner on May 24, 1974. Following his retirement from the State of Maryland, Bobby was employed as an inspector with Marshall Engineering from 2000 to 2009. Bobby was a member of the American Legion and in his leisure time he enjoyed playing golf, traveling and gardening.

Bobby is survived by his wife Mary Geraldine “Gerry” Ward, son Robert J. “Rob” Ward and wife Robin of Huntingtown and daughter Angela Dawn Ward and fiancée Matthew Rosenberg of Richmond, VA. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John Herbert Ward and Geoffrey Johnson Ward.