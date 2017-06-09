Robert Allen Adams, Sr., 88

Robert Allen Adams, Sr., age 88 of La Plata, Maryland, died June 8, 2017.

Robert was a Computer Programmer with the U.S. Navy Department at Naval Ordnance Station (N.O.S.) for 32 years.

Son of Peter Robert Adams and Angelyn Rebecca Welch Adams. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Lorraine Ann Bladen Adams. Survived by his son, Robert A. Adams, Jr. and wife Kitty.

Visitation on Friday, June 16, 2017 from 2-5PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial to follow the Visitation at 6PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646, celebrated by Fr. Tom LaHood.

Interment will be private.