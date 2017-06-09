Mark Dwayne Houston, 56

Mark Dwayne Houston, of Camp Springs, MD passed on June 5, 2017 at the age of 56. Born in Savanah, GA son of Bernice Eloise and Fred Nelson Houston.

Mark grew up in the Camp Springs area and graduated from Crossland High School, Class of 1978. He then attended college, where he met the love of his life, Tarey Solanj Davis, in 1982. They were married in 1986 and had three children.

Marked worked as a government contractor and most recently as an Information Technology Operations Specialist at the United States Senate, Sergeant of Arms.

Mark was a family centered man whose personality is best described as “selfless.” He loved traveling especially to the beach, Fantasy Football, and was especially fond of his Old English Bulldog, Buddha. His family was always first, and he would help anyone in need.

Beloved husband of Tarey Solanj Houston of Camp Springs, MD; loving son of Bernice Eloise and Fred Nelson Houston of Camp Springs, MD; devoted father of Mark Dwayne Houston II, Dominick Joseph Nelson Houston and Celina Lauren Houston; dear brother of Michael Dereke Houston; dear son-in law of Elizabeth Anne Fields and the late Joseph Bernard Davis.