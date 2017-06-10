UPDATE: Missing Teenaged Girls From Calvert County Located in West Virginia

June 10, 2017

UPDATE 6/10/2017: The two 14-year-old girls reported missing from Calvert County have been located by police in West Virginia.

They were unharmed and were with their male companions.

Their parents have been notified by Maryland State Police.

6/9/2017: The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack are searching for two teenaged girls from Calvert County, who may have left the area in the company of two teenaged boys.

Anyone with information about the teens is asked to contact police.

The tens have been missing since Thursday, June 9, 2017.

They are both missing from the Huntingtown area of Calvert County, and should be together.

Miranda has straight blonde hair, and may possibly be wearing a brown and white tie dye hoodie sweatshirt, and tight brown sweatpants.

Madison has shoulder length blonde hair.

The two may have attempted to travel out of state with two teenage male companions.

Miranda Ellie Lambert is is described as

  • Age:14
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blond
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 5′ 4″
  • Weight: 115

Madison Noel Whichard is described as

  • Age:14
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blond
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5′ 4″
  • Weight: 118


9 Responses to UPDATE: Missing Teenaged Girls From Calvert County Located in West Virginia

  1. Robin on June 9, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I posted on fb my heart goes out to their parents! I have girls myself! Hoping found soon!

    Reply
  2. Nick on June 9, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Any descriptions of the males or how they might travel?

    Reply
  3. Sofa_King_Kewl on June 9, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    It appears that the “two teenaged boys” aren’t missing, so just ask them….

    Reply
  4. Jrock on June 9, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Fresh and hot just want to hang out

    Reply
  5. Phillip morris on June 9, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Please post more info about the males

    Reply
  6. Earl Ingalls on June 10, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Any information on the make model and color of the vehicle, or use of bus, plane, train?

    Reply
  7. Walter white on June 10, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Names and descriptions of the boys may just help.

    Reply
  8. Tre on June 10, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Check the A&E Motel, along Great Mills Rd and behind St. Marys Square. That’s where they usually hang out, smoking rock and snorting crystal.

    Reply
  9. Kimberly on June 10, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    People have been telling me the girls were found does anyone know where they were found? Any details?

    Reply

