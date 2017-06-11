Trooper Injured in Prince George’s County Crash

A Maryland state trooper is hospitalized for injuries he sustained early this morning when his patrol car was struck by an alleged impaired driver, while the trooper was parked at the scene of a traffic crash in Prince George’s County.

The trooper is identified as Trooper Solomon Flash, who is assigned to road patrol duties at the Forestville Barrack. He was taken to Prince George’s Hospital for treatment.

The driver involved is identified as Chris M. Dent, 37, of Upper Marlboro. He did not report injury in the crash. He was arrested for driving under the influence. Additional traffic charges will also be filed.

On Sunday, June 11, 2017, at approximately 3:25 a.m., Trooper Flash was investigating a traffic crash that had occurred on northbound Route 4 at Presidential Parkway, in Upper Marlboro. He was using his patrol car, with its emergency lights activated, to block lane three of Rt. 4, while protecting a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

While awaiting the tow truck, Trooper Flash’s patrol car was struck from behind by a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven and owned by Dent.

Troopers and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. Trooper Flash was transported to the hospital by Prince George’s County Fire Department personnel.

Troopers investigating the crash noticed Dent exhibiting signs of being under the influence. Further investigation led to his arrest.

