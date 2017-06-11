Troopers Remind Motorists to ‘Move Over’

After one trooper was struck and injured on Sunday, June 11, 2017, it is clear to Maryland State Police that drivers need to be reminded about the state’s ‘move over’ law, which is intended to increase safety for police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel when they are working along Maryland roads.

The intent of the ‘move over’ law is to provide an extra barrier of safety for police officers, firefighters, and emergency rescue personnel working on Maryland roads.

The law requires drivers approaching from the rear of a stopped emergency vehicle with it lights activated, to change into an available lane not next to the emergency vehicle. This movement should only be done if safe to do so. When there is no available lane for drivers to move over into, such as on a single lane road, drivers are required to slow to a reasonable and prudent speed as they pass the emergency scene.

It is hoped this awareness initiative will remind drivers to be aware of police and emergency workers stopped on the roads and to move away from them or slow down as they pass by the traffic stop or incident scene. Violation of the ‘move over’ law is a primary offense with a fine of $110 and one point. If the violation contributes to a traffic crash, the fine is $150 and three points. If the violation contributes to a traffic crash resulting in death or serious injury, the fine is $750 and three points.