Ellen Ross Kurek, 90, of St. Leonard, MD, died peacefully surrounded by her family on June 9, 2017.She was a native of Calvert County born to the late James Perry and Marjorie Thomas Ross. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Adam Kurek and her son, Gerard W. Kurek.

She is survived by daughters, Mary Ellen Romney (Kenneth), Nancy E. Scott, (George) and Jayne R. Hopkins, (Michael). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday June 15, 2017 from 11-12 noon at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Solomons, MD, where a mass of Christian burial will follow at 12 Noon. She will be buried in the family plot in Waters Memorial UMC Cemetery on land that was donated by her great-grandfather, Sewell Davis Waters.