Motorcycle Collides with Tractor Trailer in Oxon Hill, One Dead

On Sunday, June 11, 2017, approximately 9:00 p.m., the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack received a 911 Call in reference to a vehicle collision involving a Motorcycle into the back of a Tractor Trailer, in the area of the Inner Loop, I 495, north of Rt. 414, St. Barnabas Road, in Oxon Hill.

Troopers responded and arrived on scene at approximately 9″08 p.m. The collision occurred while both vehicles were in motion in lane 2. The 2003 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle, driven by Abdul W. Robinson, 43, of Temple Hills attempted to squeeze between the witness’ vehicle and a 2012 Kenworth Truck Tractor. The motorcycle, operating at an undetermined speed, higher than the posted 55 speed limit failed to reduce its speed and collided into the left rear of the trailer the semi was hauling. The motorcycle then struck the guardrail and continued approximately 100 feet before coming to a stop. The Truck Driver was not aware that a collision occurred and was flagged over by a witness. Both the witness and Truck Driver pulled to the shoulder to wait for police contact.

There were no charges due to circumstances.