St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Asks for Help Locating Sex Offender

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Calvin Parker Broxson, Jr. Broxson has an active arrest warrant stemming from a violation involving his sex offender registry status.

He is a TIER III registered sexual offender, meaning he will remain on the registry for life.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Or call the #SMCSO Duty Officer at 301.475.8008.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED

