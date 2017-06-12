Charles County to Host Fishing League Worldwide Tour at the Potomac River

Charles County will host the Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Tour from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18 at Smallwood State Park (2750 Sweden Point Road, Marbury). The tournament will feature 320 pros and co-anglers casting for top awards of up to $125,000 cash in the pro division and up to $25,000 cash in the co-angler division. The FLW Tour last visited the Potomac River in 2015.
Youth are also invited to participate in the free FLW Foundation Unified Fishing Derby at Smallwood State Park on Saturday, June 17, from 9-11 a.m. The event, hosted by FLW Foundation Pro Cody Kelley along with other FLW Tour anglers, is free and open to area youth (18 years old and younger) and Special Olympics athletes (all ages). Rods and reels are available for the first 50 participants to use, but youth are encouraged to bring their own if they own one.
As a part of their community outreach initiative, the FLW Tour is giving back to our county prior to the tournament. FLW professionals will visit children and patients at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (5 Garrett Avenue, La Plata), on Wednesday, June 14, from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Professional anglers will spend the morning interacting with guests, snapping photos, sharing fishing stories, and signing autographs for patients and staff before the tournament kicks off on Thursday.
Television coverage of the FLW Tour at the Potomac River will premiere in high-definition on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. EDT.
For more information about the tour and additional details, visit www.FLWFishing.com.