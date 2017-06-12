Hoyer Delivers Remarks at Bernie Fowler’s 30th Annual Patuxent River Wade In

On Sunday, June 11, 2017, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) delivered remarks at former Maryland State Senator Bernie Fowler’s 30th annual Patuxent River Wade In.

Each year, Bernie Fowler walks into the Patuxent River to assess how far he can wade until he can no longer see his white sneakers. The “Sneaker Index,” a non-scientific measurement, highlights the importance of the health of the Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay.

“For the last half century, Bernie Fowler has been one of Southern Maryland’s biggest champions, and has worked hard to clean up the Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I was pleased to join Bernie, my fellow elected officials, and members of the community today to raise awareness of the importance of the health of Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, including the Patuxent River.”

“We must continue to fight efforts by the Trump Administration to eliminate funding to clean up the Chesapeake Bay,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “The health of the Bay and the Patuxent River, the only tributary that flows entirely through Maryland, is central to our local economy. A cleaner Chesapeake Bay remains an important part of my work in Congress, and I look forward to coming back to the shores of the Patuxent River next year with Bernie and our community.”

Bernie Fowler held the first Patuxent River Wade In in 1988. This year’s index was measured at 41.5 inches.