Stay Safe and Healthy During High Heat!!!

From our National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

With high temperatures in Southern Maryland for the next few days the men and women of your Fire/EMS Department want you to stay informed and take precautions to stay safe and healthy. Temperatures nearing 95 combined with humidity will create a dangerous situation for children, the elderly, and those who suffer from chronic heart or lung conditions. Dangers also are extended to anyone that are outdoors for extended periods of time and those involved in physical or strenuous activity. The first heat wave of the season is always the hardest on our bodies as we have not yet acclimated to these temperatures

Your best protection is to stay well hydrated. Sweat, or water, allows heat to evaporate from your skin’s surface. If you become dehydrated, it is more difficult for your body to maintain an acceptable temperature. The best thing to drink is water. Gatorade or other sports drinks are also good. Avoid drinks containing alcohol or caffeine. Limit heavy exertion when high levels of heat and humidity are present. High humidity levels make it more difficult for your body to dissipate heat.

Any heat related illnesses will require a victim to be removed from the hot environment to an air-conditioned or cool/shaded area. Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heatstroke that may develop due to a combination of several days with high temperatures and dehydration in an individual. Signs of heat exhaustion include extreme weakness, muscle cramps, nausea, or headache. Victims may also vomit or faint. Heat exhaustion is treated with plenty of liquids and rest in a cool, shaded area. If the persons condition does not show signs of improvement call 911.

Heatstroke is a serious illness characterized by a body temperature greater than 105 degrees. Symptoms may include “dry” red skin, convulsions, disorientation, delirium and coma. Onset of heatstroke can be rapid: a person can go from feeling apparently well to a seriously ill condition within minutes. Your body has lost the ability to sweat and naturally “cool-off” – this is a true medical emergency. Treatment of heatstroke involves the rapid lowering of body temperature, using a cool bath, bags of ice or wet towels. Place ice bags in each armpit, groin and back of the neck. A heatstroke victim should be kept in a cool area; emergency medical care should be obtained by dialing 911.

Stay Informed – Stay Ready – Stay Safe

Monitor weather forecast throughout weekend on TV, radio and Internet.

Stay Ready with your emergency kit – www.ready.gov

Stay Safe and Stay Indoors

At Work

Avoid the heat

Reduce activity

Drink plenty of water

Outdoors

Wear light colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Take frequent rest breaks in the air conditioning or shade

At Home

Check on relatives and friends, especially the elderly

Increase time spent in an air-conditioned environment

Eat smaller meals, more often

Take cool baths

Make sure pets have access to water and shade