Charles County Cooling Centers Available During Summer Months

As the summer heat begins, it is important to stay cool and hydrated. When the National Weather issues a Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch, Excessive Heat Warning, or Air Quality Alert of Orange or greater, the following public buildings are open during regular business hours for use by residents:

Capital Clubhouse (Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf

Richard R. Clark Senior Center (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

1210 Charles Street, La Plata

Nanjemoy Community Center (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy

Charles County Public Libraries

(All branches: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m; Friday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

La Plata Branch, 2 Garrett Avenue, La Plata

P.D. Brown Memorial Branch, 50 Village Street, Waldorf

Potomac Branch, 3225 Ruth B. Swan Drive, Indian Head

Waldorf West Library, 10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf

Outdoor Pools (Monday through Friday, Noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon– 6 p.m.)

La Plata High School, 6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata

Thomas Stone High School, 3785 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf

McDonough High School, 7165 Marshall Corner Road, Pomfret

Indoor Pools

Monday through Sunday, noon- 5 p.m.

Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School, 5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf

North Point High School, 2500 Davis Road, Waldorf

Monday through Friday, Noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon– 5 p.m.

Lackey High School, 3000 Chicamuxen Rd, Indian Head

To avoid heat-related issues, take additional precautions if you work or spend time outside during extreme heat. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Visit www.charlescountymd.gov/es/em/emergency-management for the latest list of cooling centers.

Citizens should call 9-1-1 in the event of any emergency, heat-related or otherwise. For additional preparedness information, visit:

Preparedness Tips for Extreme Heat: www.ready.gov/heat or www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/index.shtml

Heat safety resources: www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/ww.shtml

Air Quality Safety information: www.nws.noaa.gov/airquality/

Heat illness Information: health.maryland.gov/extremeheat/facts/Pages/home.aspx